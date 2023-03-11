Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023

Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery of a 14-year-old girl in Livingston

The incident took place at an underpass on Almond Road, leading to Dee Drive, around 3.30pm on Wednesday, 8 March, 2023.

The victim was uninjured, but left shaken by the incident.

The suspect is described as a white woman, with a noticeable tan, aged approximately 35, slim build, brown eyes and distinctive cheek bones. She was wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a fur hood and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Constable Kenny Alexander, from Livingston CID, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim, who had been walking home from school at the time of the attack. Thankfully she was not injured as a result.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Craigshill area around the time of the incident and either witnessed the incident, or believes they may have seen the woman involved, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 2516 of 8 March, 2023.”

