Detectives are appealing for information or dashcam footage after an attempted robbery on staff working at an event in Stewart Park

It happened on Monday 28th November at around 5pm when three males on two mopeds between them (one red and one black) threatened staff with a large knife, putting it to a staff member’s throat while demanding the keys to a golf buggy.
The keys were handed over however the suspects were unable to get away on the golf buggy and they left in the direction of Ladgate Lane.
The suspects were not wearing helmets but had balaclavas on.
One is described as having a Liverpool accent and wearing a blue Berghaus jacket.
There are no descriptions currently available for the other suspects.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam is asked to contact Middlesbrough CID on the 101 number, quoting Ref 215040.
If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to https://orlo.uk/NjYZv or phone 0800 555 111.

