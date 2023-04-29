Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man had his wallet stolen during an early morning robbery in Margate

The incident is believed to have taken place between 3.40am and 4.30am on Sunday 23 April 2023.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking in the area of Union Crescent, Addington Street and Dane Hill when he was approached by three people and punched to the ground.

His phone and wallet containing bank cards were stolen during the incident.

Attempts were made to use the cards later at shops in the town.

The suspects are described as three white males in their late teens.

Officers would like to appeal for anyone in that area who has private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage taken around the time of the robbery to get in touch.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/73385/23.

You can also call Kent CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/