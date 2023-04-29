Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man had his wallet stolen during an early morning robbery in Margate

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man had his wallet stolen during an early morning robbery in Margate

by uknip247

The incident is believed to have taken place between 3.40am and 4.30am on Sunday 23 April 2023.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking in the area of Union Crescent, Addington Street and Dane Hill when he was approached by three people and punched to the ground.

His phone and wallet containing bank cards were stolen during the incident.

Attempts were made to use the cards later at shops in the town.

The suspects are described as three white males in their late teens.

Officers would like to appeal for anyone in that area who has private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage taken around the time of the robbery to get in touch.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/73385/23.

You can also call Kent CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been arrested and firearms and drugs recovered following proactive work by officers

Gwent Police officer charged with GBH

Two crime bosses who conspired to buy and supply Class A drugs and guns on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat have been jailed

New cast announced and first look pictures revealed for Channel 4 comedy, Hullraisers

Nearly 20 people have been convicted of their roles in the largest prison drugs conspiracy in the UK, believed to be worth well over...

An eight-year-old boy has died in North London

A man will appear before Birmingham magistrates this morning charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with life-changing gunshot injuries have made a further arrest

A man has died after an ‘industrial incident’ at an HS2 construction site in Solihull

Two suspects have been arrested after a stolen car was driven into a wall

A team of detectives have won an award after bringing down gang members involved in the theft of a £3.5million tiara

Police probe launched after a 35-year-old man, died at the scene

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.