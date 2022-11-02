Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was left seriously injured following an assault in central London

*.*

Police were called shortly after 3am on Friday, 14 October, to reports of a

fight involving three men at a bus stop at the junction of Oxford Street

and Hills Place.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. One of the men,

aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a head injury. He continues to

receive treatment after suffering several bleeds on the brain and skull

fractures.

Detectives have carried out a number of enquiries including a review of

CCTV from the area. They are now appealing for any witnesses to come

forward.

*Detective Constable Corie Shorrock, from the local policing team in

Westminster, said: *”We know a large number of people were in the area and

may have witnessed the fight. Some may even have photos or video of the

incident and I would ask them to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 805/14Oct. To

remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers

on 0800 555 111.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in

connection with the incident. He was later bailed pending further enquiries.