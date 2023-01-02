Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were shot in Camberwell, Southwark on New Year’s Eve

At 8.55pm, police were alerted by medical staff at a South London hospital that two men, aged 24 and 28, had self- presented with gunshot injuries.

Both men remain in the hospital undergoing treatment and are in a serious but stable condition.

Initial enquiries suggest the two men were injured in the Lettsome Estate on McNeil Road, SE5 at approximately 8.30pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or heard anything suspicious at around that time.

Any piece of information could be crucial in piecing together what took place, no matter how irrelevant.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 giving the reference 5962/31DEC22.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.