Monday, January 2, 2023
Monday, January 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were shot in Camberwell, Southwark on New Year’s Eve

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were shot in Camberwell, Southwark on New Year’s Eve

by @uknip247

 

At 8.55pm, police were alerted by medical staff at a South London hospital that two men, aged 24 and 28, had self- presented with gunshot injuries.

Both men remain in the hospital undergoing treatment and are in a serious but stable condition.

Initial enquiries suggest the two men were injured in the Lettsome Estate on McNeil Road, SE5 at approximately 8.30pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or heard anything suspicious at around that time.

Any piece of information could be crucial in piecing together what took place, no matter how irrelevant.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 giving the reference 5962/31DEC22.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

A driving instructor teaching a student, 17, has arrested for drug-driving after...

Have you seen Tina Coady, who has been reported missing in Worthing?

Police are searching for Joe Murphy, who is wanted on recall to...

A staggering 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022,...

Police have appealed for additional witnesses to come forward after two men...

After two women were sexually assaulted in Lewisham, police released an AI...

A woman in her twenties has died in a fire in South...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman not...

Can you help Police find a missing man from Havant?

A vandal who smashed a number of high street shop windows by...

Police have issued a renewed appeal after a child was assaulted by...

Millions of people in England will be able to save money on...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"