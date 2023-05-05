Detectives Are Appealing For Witnesses And Information After Arresting A Man On Suspicion Of Rape.

The 18-year-old was detained after a female around the same age reported being attacked at Digby Park, in Digby Avenue, Mapperley, on 16 April 2023.

The report was made on 2 May 2023 and the suspect was arrested later that day. He was later bailed pending further inquiries.

As part of the investigation, detectives want to trace anyone who may have information that could assist the inquiry.

Detective Constable Liam Cowan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an extremely upsetting ordeal for the victim and specially trained officers are supporting her.

“Although we have made an arrest, our investigation continues and I would urge anyone with information to please come forward.

“The incident happened on a bench near to the basketball court between 9pm and 9.30pm on 16 April 2023. Did you see anything? If so, please call 101 quoting crime number 23*264790.

“Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”