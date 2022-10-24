The incident occurred in the High Street, near Lounge 72, at around3.10am today, when a 21 year old man sustained a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition at this time.

An extensive search of the area was carried out by police and two people were subsequently arrested. They remain in police custody at this time.

A knife has also been recovered.

Detective Inspector Chris Ross said: “Although arrests have been made, we are still appealing for witnesses and information as part of our ongoing enquiries. I would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, the events leading up to it, or people leaving the area.