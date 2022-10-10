Police were called at 6.42pm on Thursday, 6 October to reports of a collision involving an HGV and two cars – a BMV and a black Vauxhall Mokka on the clockwise M25 between junctions 24 and 25 near Enfield.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade.

Sadly, an occupant of the Vauxhall – a 19-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Another woman, who was travelling in the Vauxhall, was taken to a east London hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The driver of the BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Both were taken into custody before being released on bail.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone witnesses or those with dash cam footage are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6586/06Oct.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .

