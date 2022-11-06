Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage after a pensioner was seriously assaulted in Crewe

At around 11.45pm on Saturday 5 November police were called to reports of an incident outside an address on Gresty Road.

Officers attended the scene and on arrival they found a 76-year-old man who had been seriously assaulted.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

He has sustained a number of injuries including two dislocated shoulders and a fractured neck.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Angela Coppock said:

“This investigation is in its early stages, and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the people responsible are held accountable.

“From the information we have so far, we know that the victim had been walking home from the pub with his friend shortly before the incident occurred.

“The pair had left the British Lion public house on Nantwich Road at around 11.15pm and started to walk home via South Street and Gresty Road.

“While the men were walking home, they are believed to have been involved in an altercation with a group of three men and one woman who verbally abused the pair.

“The men ignored the group and continued to walk home. They separated at around 11.40pm when the victim was left outside and address opposite the Mornflake Stadium car park.

“A short time later the man heard shouting and returned to find that his friend had been assaulted.

“As part of our investigation we want to hear from anyone who was in the Gresty Road or South Street area between 11.15pm and 11.45pm and believes they may have witnessed the incident. The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from any residents and businesses in the area with any CCTV footage which may aid our investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information in relation to the incident, no matter how small, to contact Cheshire police at http://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us , or on 101, quoting IML 1406330.”