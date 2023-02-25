Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Ilford

Police were called at about 2.20am on Friday, 24 February to an east London hospital after a 31-year-old man attended with a head injury.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives have established that he was assaulted on the evening of Thursday, 23 February on Richmond Road at the junction with Henley Road.

They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 607/24Feb.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.