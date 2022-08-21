On Saturday, August 20, around 4.30pm, an incident occurred in Abington Street near its intersection with Market Square.

“The 18-year-old victim was walking with his partner when he was assaulted, and he remains in a serious condition in hospital,” DCI Shelley Nichols said.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed what happened to please come forward and speak with our investigators.” “I would also like to appeal to the person responsible for this assault to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference 22000484773.