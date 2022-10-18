The incident, involving two groups of men, took place in St Peter’s Street and continued into the St Peter’s Grove area between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday 15 October 2022.

Kent Police attended the scene where two men were found with injuries which required medical treatment.

Three men from Canterbury aged 19, 33 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder offences.

They were all released on bail while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the disturbance.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the altercation or has any information which could assist the investigation.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/199441/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.