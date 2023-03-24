Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Chatham town centre

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Chatham town centre

by uknip247
Detectives Are Appealing For Witnesses To A Robbery In Chatham Town Centre

At around 2.35pm on Sunday 19 March 2023, a teenage boy was walking along the High Street towards its junction with The Brook, when he was approached from behind by three other teenage boys.

It is reported the victim was threatened before his phone was forcibly taken along with a quantity of small change.

The suspects left the scene walking towards Best Street. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on the same day on suspicion of robbery and assault. He was later bailed pending further investigation.

Detective Constable Martin Stevens, of North Kent CID, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances and we are urging witnesses or anybody with information to call our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/50662/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UK hosts thanked on the first anniversary of Homes for Ukraine scheme

FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses

A man has been jailed for 7 years following a stabbing in Barrow

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe have charged a fourth man as part of their investigation

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside South East London Care home in broad daylight

Police are appealing for the victim of an assault to come forward

Two men have been convicted of robbing boxer Amir Khan of his watch at gunpoint in Leyton

Police in Redbridge are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man

A serving Met officer will face a misconduct hearing after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Officers recognised for public protection work at MPS awards ceremony

Courts and tribunals opening times over Easter 2023

New support network launched for UK businesses in Southern California as LAEDC report shows UK firms employ more than 52,000 in greater Los Angeles

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More