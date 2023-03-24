Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Chatham town centre

At around 2.35pm on Sunday 19 March 2023, a teenage boy was walking along the High Street towards its junction with The Brook, when he was approached from behind by three other teenage boys.

It is reported the victim was threatened before his phone was forcibly taken along with a quantity of small change.

The suspects left the scene walking towards Best Street. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on the same day on suspicion of robbery and assault. He was later bailed pending further investigation.

Detective Constable Martin Stevens, of North Kent CID, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances and we are urging witnesses or anybody with information to call our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/50662/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.