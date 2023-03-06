Monday, March 6, 2023
BREAKING

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Tunbridge Wells

written by uknip247
At around 11am on Monday 20 February 2023, a man was driving his car along Colebrook Road when he stopped just after the junction with South View Road.

At this point a dark Ford Mondeo pulled in front of his vehicle and it is reported its driver got out and punched the victim through an open window. It is also alleged a second man stole a bag after opening one of the victim’s car doors, and then both suspects left the scene in the Mondeo.

The suspects are described as being white and aged in their late 20s or early 30s. One had ginger or blond hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. The second had short dark hair and was wearing a black hooded top and a blue tracksuit.

Detective Constable Chris Welham, of West Kent CID, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances and we are urging witnesses or anybody with information to call our appeal line.

‘Motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for footage that may assist.’

Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/32543/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

