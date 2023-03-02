Detectives are appealing for witnesses to make contact following a fatal collision on the M1.

Police were called shortly before 6.50pm on Tuesday, 28 February to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near to the junction 3 southbound entry slip road on the M1.

Police and other emergency services attended. Despite their best efforts, the pedestrian – an-18-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. There have been no arrests.

Anyone who witnessed or who has dash cam footage of the moments leading up to this incident is asked to call police on 101 and give reference 5695/28Feb.