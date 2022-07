After a man was stabbed alongside the Waterfront in Bristol’s Harbourside, officers believe the five people in the CCTV footage have information that could help the investigation.

The incident occurred around 01.50 a.m. on Friday, March 25th, outside MacKenzies Bar and Kitchen.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was released later that day.

Anyone with information should call 101 and provide the reference number 5222070653 to the call handler.