At 10.12 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, police were called to a road traffic collision on Colney Hatch Lane N11 involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental.

One of the Astra’s occupants, a 12-year-old girl, was critically injured. She was taken to the hospital, where she is still in critical condition. Specialist officers are assisting the girl’s family, who are aware.

The Bentley is thought to have been occupied by two males, both of whom fled the scene on foot before police arrived. The vehicle has not been reported as stolen or lost.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating, and they are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them at 101, quoting ref number CAD 7888 20AUG22.