More than six weeks have passed since Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s car was discovered on fire on the hard shoulder of the M61 on Thursday, 5 January.

Constance is believed to have given birth in or near the car only a day or two before. Neither the baby nor Constance has received medical care. Officers are still looking for the family because it is unknown if the baby was born full-term or has any health issues.

They were last seen walking along Cantercrow Hill in Newhaven into the fields beyond at around 06:15hrs on Sunday, 8 January. However, given the passage of time, they could have travelled a considerable distance since then.

“My officers and I remain absolutely committed to finding Constance, Mark, and their newborn baby,” said Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met’s East Area Command. We’ve been working around the clock behind the scenes to find them, and we’ve reviewed over 630 hours of CCTV footage.

“Information from the public has been vital to our investigation and we have received more than 350 calls to our dedicated incident room – thank you to everyone who has made contact with us so far, we are so grateful to you.

“While sadly these calls have not yet led to the couple and their baby being found, it could take just that one call into us with the right information, at the right time, to help us find the family and make sure they are okay.

“We are continuing to offer a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the family being found. So, if you have information and have not yet come forward, or if you believe you have seen them, please contact the incident room as soon as possible. Please dial 999 only if you are with them or can see them at the time; otherwise, dial the incident room number.

“They could be absolutely anywhere in the UK, so we need everyone to remain vigilant. They were last seen on January 8th in possession of a blue two-man tent, so keep your eyes peeled, especially if you’re out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or walking the dog.

“Please keep in mind that they may not always be seen together. It’s possible that you only see Constance or Mark out by themselves getting supplies while the other is with the baby.

“I’d like to emphasise that we’re not doing this and putting in so many resources and efforts to find the family just to be awkward or to interfere. We genuinely care about the baby’s health and well-being, as well as Constance and Mark’s, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are safe.”

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is asked to contact the incident room at 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information completely anonymously. They never ask for personal information and do not track your device.

Timeline

At 6.33pm on Thursday, 5 January, officers were called to a car on fire on the hard shoulder of the M61 near junction four (Farnworth, Bolton). The occupants were not present. The car fire is thought to have destroyed the majority of their belongings.

Inquiries revealed that the car’s occupants were Constance and Mark, and that Constance had recently given birth, possibly one or two days before, and had not been evaluated by medical professionals.

Greater Manchester Police launched a missing person’s investigation, which revealed that the family had safely exited the vehicle and the motorway, walking to the Anchor Lane bridge, which connects the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

Officers believe they then took a taxi to Liverpool and then to Harwich around 3.30am on Friday, 6 January.

A member of the public saw Mark, Constance, and a baby in Harwich around 9am on Saturday, 7 January. On Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7, officers received a number of confirmed sightings of the family in Colchester.

On Monday, January 9, the investigation was turned over to Essex Police.

Essex Police conducted a number of inquiries and reviewed hours of CCTV footage before locating the couple near East Ham Station on Saturday, 7 January, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The following are the results of a survey conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Detectives discovered that they took a taxi from East Ham and were dropped off in Whitechapel Road at 18:14 hrs on Saturday, January 7th.

The couple was seen exiting the taxi while carrying an orange carrier bag and a pram. They were both wearing masks over their heads and faces, and Mark was wearing white plastic bags on his shoes, which he removed shortly after.

At 6.19pm, Mark went into Argos on Whitechapel Road, E1, and paid in cash for two large bags full of items, including a blue two-man tent, two sleeping bags, and two pillows – raising fears that they had been camping, including at times when the temperature dropped to sub-zero.

They spent the next few hours walking down Whitechapel Road, attempting to flag down three taxis but being refused. They then proceeded to the Brick Lane neighbourhood.

They then went to Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane around 11.46pm on Saturday, January 7, and dumped a number of items, including the pushchair. After that, they took a taxi to Haringey.

They boarded another taxi in Allison Road, Haringey, at 1.24am on Sunday, 8 January, and travelled to Newhaven, where they were dropped off just outside the port at 4.56am

They then proceeded to the point where the A259 crosses the B2109. At around 6am, they were seen taking shelter from the rain under the flyover.

They started walking along Cantercrow Hill into the fields beyond around 6.15am on Sunday, January 8th. They were carrying a number of bags and their blue tent, and officers believe they have been camping in the area since, though given the time elapsed, they could have moved quite far.