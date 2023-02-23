The Man, Aged In His 40S, Sustained Gunshot Injuries And Was Pronounced Deceased At The Scene After Being Shot By Police

Detectives are asking witnesses and those with information to come forward following a stabbing in Hornchurch

At around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, 21 February, police were called to Ardleigh Green Road in Hornchurch to reports of a male who had been stabbed.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service responded, and the 18-year-old man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is no longer considered life-threatening.

An 18-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was eventually released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 2318/21Feb.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.