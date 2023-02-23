Detectives are asking witnesses and those with information to come forward following a stabbing in Hornchurch

At around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, 21 February, police were called to Ardleigh Green Road in Hornchurch to reports of a male who had been stabbed.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service responded, and the 18-year-old man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is no longer considered life-threatening.

An 18-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was eventually released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 2318/21Feb.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.