Detectives are continuing their investigation following the death of a 26-year-old man in Whitwell

Formal identification has taken place and Toby’s family are aware. They are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
An investigation into the circumstances of Toby’s death is ongoing and officers keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Toby the night before (Friday 9 December), or in the early hours of Saturday.
At this stage, it is believed this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
If you have any information which could help with our investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 22*721853.