Detectives are continuing their investigation following the death of a 26-year-old man in Whitwell

by @uknip247
Officers were called to an alleyway between Station Road and Butt Hill just before 6am on Saturday 10 December.
Toby Ridley, who was local to the area, was found with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.
Formal identification has taken place and Toby’s family are aware. They are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
An investigation into the circumstances of Toby’s death is ongoing and officers keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Toby the night before (Friday 9 December), or in the early hours of Saturday.
They are also still appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the local area between midnight and 6.30am on Saturday 10 December.
A 28-year-old woman who was arrested has now been released on bail while enquiries into the circumstances of the death continue.
At this stage, it is believed this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
If you have any information which could help with our investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 22*721853.

