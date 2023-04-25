Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information after a taxi driver was stabbed in the neck in Whiston

by uknip247

At around 4am on Wednesday 15 February officers received a report from Whiston Hospital that a man had been stabbed when he drove two men from an address on Jean Walk in Kirkby to Dragon Lane in a silver Toyota Prius.

It was reported that after the victim dropped off one of the men at a separate address in Prescot and asked the second man for the fare the man then shouted at the taxi driver and stabbed him in the neck inside his vehicle.

The man then got out of the car and ran back towards the direction of Prescot.

The victim drove to Whiston Hospital where he received treatment for stab wounds to his neck.

Since the attack officers have carried out extensive CCTV examinations and witness enquiries and detectives are continuing to appeal for more information.

Detective Inspector Tracey Martin said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was left alone in his car with serious injuries to his neck and we are doing everything we can to find the person responsible and bring him to justice.

“The suspect was described as a white man in his twenties, with a Liverpool accent, of a larger build, with light brown hair who was wearing a grey pullover hoodie.

“We are continuing to carry out a number of CCTV and witness enquiries in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the assault or any suspicious behaviour at around 4am on Wednesday 15 February near Dragon Lane.

“Similarly, if you were driving in the area at the time of the attack and have any dashcam footage please contact police as soon as possible.

“While some months have passed since the incident, any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries. The use of knives and any weapons is reckless and will not be tolerated in Merseyside. They can have devastating consequences, not only for the victim and their family but also for offenders involved.

“If you witnessed any part of the incident or saw the suspect, then do let us know as any information you hold could support to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting reference 23000133457.

