Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following an allegation of a sexual offence in Sefton Park

On Monday 2 January 2023 at around 2.35pm officers were called to an area known locally as the ‘cave/grotto’ on Croxteth Drive, following an allegation of a serious sexual offence against a 16-year-old girl.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist detectives.

Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh said: “We are still appealing for information to help our ongoing investigation

“Please get in touch if you can assist our enquiries and we will respond to all information provided. You can also contact Crimestoppers if you would prefer to stay anonymous.

“We understand the concern that such a serious and distressing incident will have to those who live locally or frequent the park. As with all such investigations , it is vital that thorough enquiries are completed as soon as possible to establish the circumstances, and we will be supporting the victim and her family throughout.

“Please do not speculate or share anything which could jeopardise this work, and come forward immediately with what you know.”