Detectives are continuing to appeal for information on the murder of Sam Rimmer in Dingle on what would have been his 23rd birthday today, Friday 6 January

At 11.40pm on Tuesday 16 August Sam was with a group of friends on Lavrock Bank in Dingle when two electric bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots towards the group.

As a result Sam was injured and despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff he was sadly pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

So far four people have been arrested and are on police bail.

The mum of Sam Rimmer has paid tribute to her son on the day they both shared their birthdays and said: “Today, Sam would have been celebrating his 23rd birthday.

“Sam loved his birthday and the day was a special family occasion as he shared his birthday with me, his mum.

“Every birthday Sam would say ‘happy birthday Mumzy’ and it breaks my heart to know I will never hear those words again.

“Sam was funny, caring and loyal. He was the life and soul of every party and his laugh was infectious.

“His birthday is an unbearable reminder that Sam was cruelly stolen from us and we will never hear him laugh again.

“This month Sam was due to be a father and he was so excited about having a baby boy. It brings the family comfort that a part of Sam will live on, however, the devastating reality is baby Sam will never feel his dads’ arms around him or know how it feels to hear his dad’s laughter.

“Sam’s death has broken our family and we will never recover. He made an impact on anyone he met. If you knew Sam, you loved him.

“Sam, we love and miss you so much. Fly high and watch over your son and us all.

“We will not rest until justice is served.

“Love always your devastated and broken-hearted family.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: Our most sincere thoughts and condolences are with Sam’s family and friends on what should have been his 23rd Birthday. A day of celebration that he also shared with his mum. We know this will be a difficult time for them as they start a new year without him.

“Although we have made several arrests across Liverpool since the murder of Sam Rimmer we know there’s more to be done and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“It is vital that anyone who was the area of Lavrock Bank, at about 11.40pm on Tuesday 16 August comes forward with any information or footage that could help our investigation.

“Our detectives will review any information you share with us so please look back to that night and contact us immediately if you remember anything that could help us bring justice for Sam’s family.

“Please don’t assume we already have this information or guess how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and do all we can to trace any suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting 22000603397.