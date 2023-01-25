Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Detectives are continuing to investigate reports of gunshots being fired towards a vehicle in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards, on Tuesday night (24 January)

Detectives are continuing to investigate reports of gunshots being fired towards a vehicle in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards, on Tuesday night (24 January)

by uknip247

Detective Superintendent Till Sanderson said: “Nobody was hurt or harmed in the incident and this remains a fast-moving investigation as we seek to further understand what happened and who was involved.

“Today, a number of bullets have been recovered from the scene and these have been confirmed as blank rounds. Component parts of a firearm were also found in the area and are being forensically assessed.

“Reports also indicate that a number of people were involved throughout the incident and therefore a Section 60 order remains in place for the Hollington area of St Leonards on Wednesday night. This provides officers with the power to conduct stop searches on anyone in this area and we appreciate the support of the public as we carry out these searches this evening.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Sussex Police online, ring 101 or speak to one of our officers in the area. Always calling 999 in an emergency.

“If you have any information about the incident itself, please contact Sussex Police quoting Operation Beaumont or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The suspects fled with the victim’s phone, leaving him in critical condition...

Since Leah was discovered in an address at Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton...

A 16-year-old girl held a ‘gun’ to the head of a Police...

Please report any sightings of Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, they have...

A drug dealer who ran a county line from Folkestone has been...

A man was sentenced to life in prison today (Wednesday, January 25)...

Driver who killed Kent university graduate during police chase in the A13...

A man has been convicted of manslaughter after fatally stabbing his father...

STV Player is taking viewers down memory lane by streaming original episodes...

A painter and decorator who slashed a coworker in the face with...

Two men who violently stole a £100,000 watch from a group of...

A double killer who pretended to be a child so he could...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More