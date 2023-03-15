Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Detectives are hunting a suspect after a man suffered a broken eye socket and cheekbone after he was assaulted at a boxing match

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The victim was at the Lee Wood versus Mauricio Lara World Boxing Association featherweight title bout, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 18 February 2023.

He was punched in the face by a man while in the concourse.

Detective Constable Bethanie Foster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault which left the victim with serious facial injuries.

“Lines of enquiry are ongoing into this case, including checking CCTV footage, to identify the person responsible and we would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information which could help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 380 of 19 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Probe launched by Bromley College after a fight...

Homes evacuated and 200 metre cordon in place...

A drug dealer who led police on a...

Jailed after threatening multiple bus passengers with a...

During the course of this attack, a knife...

After relentlessly stalking an 11-year-old girl in Croydon,...

A 63-year-old man in a wheelchair fell victim...

Tyneside dealer given a five-year prison sentence after...

Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to...

A man has been sentenced for drug offences...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More