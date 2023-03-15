Detectives are hunting a suspect after a man suffered a broken eye socket and cheekbone after he was assaulted at a boxing match

The victim was at the Lee Wood versus Mauricio Lara World Boxing Association featherweight title bout, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 18 February 2023.

He was punched in the face by a man while in the concourse.

Detective Constable Bethanie Foster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault which left the victim with serious facial injuries.

“Lines of enquiry are ongoing into this case, including checking CCTV footage, to identify the person responsible and we would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information which could help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 380 of 19 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.