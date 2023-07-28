Detectives are investigating a burglary which occurred at a Winterslow address overnight

At some point overnight between 10pm yesterday (27/7) and 6am this morning (28/7), a garage at a house in Gunville Hill was broken in to and two quad bikes worth approximately £20,000 were stolen.

They are described as:

A blue Yamaha quad bike registration number EU71GYO and a black quad bike with a registration number of HG72NHN.

Pictures are attached.

We believe a vehicle would have been required to transport the bikes and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity, persons or vehicles in the area between the hours of 10pm last night and 6am this morning.

We’d also urge anyone with doorbell footage or CCTV to get in touch.

Our enquiries are currently ongoing.

Call 101 and quote log number 53 of July 28.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.