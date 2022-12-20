Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Detectives Are Investigating A Suspicious Incident In Sevenoaks And Are Appealing For Information
Detectives are investigating a suspicious incident in Sevenoaks and are appealing for information

At around 12.20am on Saturday 17 December 2022, a car came to a halt in Seal Road near its junction with Seal Hollow Road, and a man and a woman alighted from front and rear passenger seats. It is reported an altercation between the two followed, with the man taking hold of the woman, before both returned to the vehicle.

 

Detective Constable Alex Burgess, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Officers would like to speak to the woman involved and check on her welfare as it is reported she appeared distressed.

 

‘We would also like to trace the occupants of a second car that briefly stopped at the scene of the incident as they may have important information.’

 

Residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam are also requested to check for footage that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information should call 01622 604100 quoting crime reference 46/240742/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

