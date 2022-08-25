This morning, shortly after 12.30 a.m., the ambulance service notified police of a man with stab wounds on Stapleton Road in Bristol.

Officers arrived and searched the area for the offenders, but they were not found. Attempts to locate them are ongoing.

The injured man, in his thirties, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stapleton Road remains closed while police gather evidence.

Officers have spoken with a number of witnesses, but they are still looking for anyone who witnessed what happened or who has information that could help.

They will also review CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation.

“While we are keeping an open mind,” Detective Inspector Laura Miller said, “we do not believe this is related to the incident on Marksbury Road in south Bristol on Tuesday in which a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.”

We fully understand how two incidents of serious violence on Bristol’s streets may have alarmed our communities, and I want to reassure people that we are thoroughly investigating both incidents.”

Neighbourhood officers are also patrolling in both areas, and I encourage people to approach them if they have any concerns.”

If you can assist, please dial 101 and give the operator the reference number 5222204787.

