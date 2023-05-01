Detectives are investigating an assault in Southend which they’re treating as an attempted rape

It was reported a woman in her 30s had left a nightclub in Warrior Square area at around 4.20am when she was approached by four men who, we believe, had just left Moo Moo.

One of the men engaged her in conversation and, later attempted to rape her near to the skatepark at the corner of Warrior Square and Warrior Square East.

He is described as white, of medium build, with short dark brown hair, and wearing a black or dark-coloured coat with a hood, a dark-coloured jumper, black trousers, and black trainers with a white rim around the bottom.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Ant Hopkinson, from our specialist Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team (ASAIT) said:

“I know this incident will cause concern to people in the area and specialist detectives are investigating.

“This was a serious assault and we’re supporting the victim, but incidents such as these are rare.

“High visibility patrols will be taking place in the area to provide reassurance to the public and if you have any concerns or information please come and speak to one of our officers.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is an absolute priority for us and we have a dedicated team working to identify the man involved.

“I need anyone who has any information to contact us.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/77770/23.