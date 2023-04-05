Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives are issuing an e-fit and appealing for help to identify a man they need to speak with following a sexual assault in Haringey

Detectives are issuing an e-fit and appealing for help to identify a man they need to speak with following a sexual assault in Haringey

by uknip247

Shortly after 1.40am on Sunday, 12 March, the female victim was walking along Cornwall Road at the junction with Lancaster Road, N4 when she was approached by the suspect. He sexually assaulted her before walking away northbound on Lancaster Road. The woman was not injured.

A number of enquiries have been carried out in the local area but as yet, the suspect has not been traced.

Detectives from the North Area Command Unit have today released an e-fit of a man they need the public’s help to identify. He is described as a Black man, aged in his early to mid-20s and about 5ft 7ins tall and was wearing a distinctive yellow beanie.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from North Area CID who leads investigations into violence against women and girls, said: “It is vital that we locate this man as soon as possible and we need your help to do so. If you recognise him, or were in the area at the time of the assault, please come forward and speak with us.

“I would also encourage anyone else who may have been approached by a man matching this description and e-fit to get in touch.

“This man may have committed additional offences within the area. I urge anyone who may have been approached to report it to police so we can thoroughly investigate.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 621/12Mar23. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Tick-borne encephalitis detection in England

Cause of Wimbledon blaze under investigation

Regulator of Social Housing publishes regulatory judgement for Christian Action (Enfield) Housing Association

SCAPE rate methodology

A father-of-two who threatened to take his life by jumping off Nottingham Trent Bridge has thanked the police team who helped him in his...

Renowned Tennessee whiskey firm Jack Daniel’s is attempting to prohibit the production and distribution of a chewy dog toy called Bad Spaniels, which is decorated in...

A shop thief has been jailed after he was chased down and arrested by police

Local MP welcomes Government commitment to Gosport’s QinetiQ

Search for missing Ben continues

Brighton & Hove Collaborates on Long-Term Coastal Defense Project

The public is being asked to avoid the area after a blaze rips through a garage in Haywards Heath

Camilla will be known as The Queen: King Charles confirms the ‘Consort’ has been dropped from her title, as Their Majesties unveil their official...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More