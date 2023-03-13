Monday, March 13, 2023
Detectives Are Issuing An Image Of A Man They Would Like To Identify As They Investigate A Robbery At A Jewellery Store In Christchurch.

At around 12.40pm on Thursday 9 March 2023 a man entered Christchurch Jewellers in Saxon Square and asked to look at two high-value watches – a Rolex valued at £12,000 and a TAG watch valued at £1,000.

The man grabbed both watches and pushed a member of staff out of the way before leaving the store. The member of staff sustained minor injuries.

Detective Constable Evelyn Ahmadi, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into this robbery, and we have obtained a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to his identity to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has come across a Rolex or TAG watch being offered for sale online or locally in suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230037014. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

