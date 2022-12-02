Friday, December 2, 2022
Detectives Are Issuing An Image Of A Man They Would Like To Identify In Connection With An Incident In Which A Pyrotechnic-style Device Was Posted Through The Letterbox Of A Home In Bristol.
The incident happened at a property in the Wootton Road area of St Annes, Bristol at around 6pm on Tuesday 11 October.
The device caused a small fire, resulting in minor damage. The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Bedminster Fire Station.
The man in the image is described as mixed race, late teens or early twenties, and he was wearing a dark top, and black tracksuit bottoms with a white Puma logo, and he was also carrying a bag.
If you recognise him or have any information which would help us with our enquiries, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222245121

