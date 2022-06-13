The incident occurred around 9.20 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. According to reports, the victim was approached in Marine Gardens by a man who stole his phone and wallet and demanded cash from a nearby machine.

The victim refused, and the suspect started walking away. In an attempt to reclaim his belongings, the victim followed him, resulting in an assault on Margate High Street.

The suspect fled with £100 in cash, a cell phone, and a credit card.

Officers have released a CCTV image as part of their investigation into the incident. Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote case number 46/71801/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out the online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.