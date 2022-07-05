A group of four men approached a man in Warwick Road East around 8.20 p.m.

The group then stabbed the man several times, leaving him in critical condition in the hospital.

The four offenders were described as wearing dark tracksuit-style clothing and face masks.

“This was a violent incident that left a man with significant injuries,” said investigating officer Natalie Fletcher.

Our investigations are ongoing, and I would like to ask anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us through our reporting channels or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

If you have any information or footage, please call 101 and reference 40/7052/22.