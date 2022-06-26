.

At 2.44am on Sunday, 26 June, London Ambulance Service called police to a seriously injured woman found in Cranbrook Road, Ilford.

Officers and ambulance personnel responded to the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital with head injuries. Her health is in critical condition.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage, but we believe the woman was assaulted,” said Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Met’s East Area BCU. Urgent efforts are being made to identify the woman and contact her family. We don’t know who she is right now.” Teams of dedicated officers are working quickly to determine what happened and who was responsible. This includes a thorough forensic examination of the scene and surrounding area, house-to-house inquiries, and a focus on locating all available CCTV. At this time, no arrests have been made. Today and in the coming days, residents will notice a significant police presence in the area. Please contact these officers if you have any information or concerns. Officers must speak with every possible witness and anyone who may have information that can help the investigation. We are asking anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2.30am and 3.00am on Sunday morning to contact us, as well as anyone who drove by and may have dashcam footage. We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Ilford area over the weekend.”

Anyone with information, video footage, or witnesses should call 101 and reference 953/26jun.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or going online at crimestoppers-uk.org. They will never ask you for your name. They are unable to track your call, IP address, or device.