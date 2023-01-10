As an independent charity, detectives are looking for two brothers wanted in connection with the murder of Gavin Parry. Crimestoppers is offering up to £1,000 in reward money for information leading to their arrests.

Theo and Remell Bailey are the men they are looking for. The Bailey brothers are wanted in connection with the murder of Mr Parry on April 13, 2021, according to police.

“Gavin’s family have been searching for answers for nearly two years and have been patient in awaiting information about why, how, and who killed Gavin,” said Detective Inspector Jim Mahon of West Midlands Police Force CID.

They have acted with dignity throughout, and it is only fair that they learn what happened to their loved one.”

The Bailey brothers have strong ties to Birmingham’s Handsworth and Winson Green neighbourhoods.

Detectives have warned anyone who assists them in staying on the run by providing them with a place to stay, vehicles, or money may face an investigation and prosecution.

Crimestoppers is assisting with this investigation by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charging of Theo and Remell Bailey via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Detectives are also urging the public not to approach the men and instead to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.