The London Ambulance Service dispatched police to Manilla Street, E14, around 5.40 p.m. on Sunday, July 24th, following reports of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter.

Officers and the London Air Ambulance were present. The rider, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in east London. He died at 8.35 p.m., despite the efforts of medical personnel. His family has been notified.

The driver of the blue Kia did not stop at the scene. This vehicle has been found nearby.

The hunt for the driver is still on.

Anyone with dashcam footage or witnesses are asked to contact the Roads and Transport Policing Command at 020 8597 4874 or the police at 101, quoting CAD 5622/24JUL.