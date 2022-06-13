Armed officers were called to Elmet Way in Swarcliffe at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a firearm discharge.

Officers confirmed that damage to a window at the property was consistent with a shotgun being fired. Nobody was hurt.

A forensic examination scene has been set up, and specialist searches and inquiries into the incident are ongoing, led by the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Armed officers searched an address on Rosgill Drive shortly before 8 p.m. as part of ongoing investigations into the incident.

“The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield. “We are conducting extensive investigations to establish the full circumstances and to trace and arrest those responsible.”

“We want to hear from anyone who saw any part of this incident or has any information that could help the investigation.”

“We understand that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will continue to work with our colleagues at Leeds District, who will maintain an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to call HMET on 101 and quote crime reference 13220316884, or go online to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Anonymous tips can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.