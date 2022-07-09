On Friday, 8 June, around 8.05pm, police were called to reports of a stabbing in St Johns Road, Ilford.

Officers arrived and discovered a 27-year-old woman with stab wounds to her back. The woman was taken to the hospital, where her injuries were determined to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID are looking into the case. They are pleading with any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with them.

“I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners, particularly those in Ilford,” said Ch Inspector Chris Byrne, East Area BCU. Of course, my colleagues and I share those concerns, and we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe.” Last night, a male on a bicycle attacked the woman and fled in the direction of Buxton Road in Ilford. We are determined to identify and apprehend this individual, and our investigation will include a search for any available CCTV. ” Since the murder of Zara Aleena two weeks ago, the Ilford area has seen an increase in police officers. We have sent additional officers to the area, including those who specialise in combating violent crime. We will continue to adjust our plans so that officers are visible and available to help the community this weekend and in the coming days. Please contact those officers if you have any concerns or information.”

At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the hashtag CAD7258/8Jul. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 11.