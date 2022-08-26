ADVERTISEMENT

Police received a call shortly before 9.15 a.m. this morning reporting the death of a woman in a flat on Manchester Road in Ashton-under-Lyne.

A 51-year-old man was arrested shortly after at a local police station on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody and is being questioned by Major Incident Team detectives.

The victim’s family has been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

Detectives are keeping an open mind as investigations continue at the scene, but investigators are confident that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

“This is truly shocking news for this young woman’s loved ones to receive today,” Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden of the Major Incident Team said. “We are committed to doing everything we can to support her family and get them the answers they deserve.”

“We have one man in custody after he came in to Ashton police station very shortly after the incident was reported to us; he is now being questioned on suspicion of her murder.”

Information should be relayed to police by dialling 0161 856 6777 and referencing incident 763 of August 25, 2022.

Details can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.