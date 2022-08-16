At 4.06 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, police were called to Cayton Road in Greenford for reports of a male with stab wounds.

Officers were assisted by the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

An elderly man, believed to be in his 80s, was discovered. Despite paramedics’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are attempting to contact his next of kin.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

“My officers are working to understand what happened to this man,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. “We need the public’s assistance.”

I’m asking anyone who has dash cam or cycle helmet footage from the Western Avenue A40 Eastbound near Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3.15pm and 4.15pm to contact us. The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter at the time, was in the area. It is critical that you make contact if you saw the victim or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, Ealing’s policing lead, stated: “This is a terrible incident that will understandably cause widespread concern among residents in the area and throughout London. Our hearts go out to the elderly victim.” We are assisting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to determine what happened and who is responsible for this heinous crime.” The public’s support is critical. “My officers will remain on scene. Police and the community must work together to identify and remove violent offenders from our streets.” They are there to assist and protect you; if you have information to share, please approach them and inform them of what you know.”

A crime scene has been established, and urgent investigations to determine what happened are underway.

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 101 and reference CAD 4691/16 Aug.