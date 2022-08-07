Ryan Igbinovia has been named as a suspect in the murder of Michael Fadeyibi, who was stabbed to death in Henniker Road, E15, on August 6, 2021.

One person has already been convicted in Michael’s death, but Igbinovia, 26, has yet to be found. He has connections in the east London borough of Stratford, southeast London, and Birmingham.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command stated:

“Michael’s death has devastated his family, and they deserve to see both those responsible brought to justice.”

“I am confident that someone will discover where Igbinovia is hiding.” If you have seen him or know where he is, I would appreciate it if you could contact me. If you do not want to speak with the police, you can provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Michael’s father, Charlie Fadeyibi, stated:

“On August 6, 2021, my son Michael was cruelly taken away.” We had lost a beloved son, brother, and grandson on that day. Michael was taken from his mother by the men responsible; Michael and his sister Rebecca are her entire life.

“I don’t believe those responsible ever considered the impact on his family when they committed their barbaric act, stabbing and killing our son.” My daughter Rebecca was very close to her brother; losing him, someone she admired and looked up to, at such a young age is simply too much for her to bear.

“It is immeasurable for her mother to not only lose her son but to witness the distress caused to her daughter while coping with her own grief.” No human deserves such a heinous death; I can’t imagine how terrified he must have been in his final moments, how he must have fought to his last breath to stay alive.

“Two men are to blame for our son’s death as well as the stabbing of his friend, who fortunately survived.” One of the men responsible was found guilty on July 4th, but the other was never apprehended. One year later, I can’t describe how it feels as a father to know that one of the men responsible for my son’s death is still free to roam the streets.

“This man who hunted down and stabbed our son with a knife could do it again.” So, what now? Another young person could be killed on our streets, and another family’s world could be shattered. I urge anyone with information to contact and assist police in finding him and bringing him to trial.

“My son Michael’s death has broken me down in every way: mentally, emotionally, and physically.” Since being found guilty of our son’s murder, we have been waiting for Christopher Owens-sentence. Wright’s Whatever he receives will never be considered justice for our son Michael’s death. We, as a family, have been sentenced to life in prison, which began the day Michael was murdered. We will never see our son again, nor will my daughter’s best friend, her brother.”

The Met is offering a substantial reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to Ryan Igbinovia’s capture.

The fatal assault occurred in Henniker Road, E15, in the early hours of August 6, 2021. Michael had been stabbed several times while being pursued through the streets. Although emergency services were called, nothing could be done to save Michael.

Anyone who knows where Ryan Igbinovia is is asked to call the police incident room at 020 8345 1570. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

On 4 July 2022, Christopher Owens-Wright, 23, of Chatsworth Road, E15, was found guilty of murder and section 18 GBH at Inner London Crown Court. On September 16, he will be sentenced in the same court.