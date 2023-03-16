Detectives are questioning a 51-year-old man in connection with a number of non-recent sexual offences against children, including rape

Lancashire Police apprehended him in Lancaster on Tuesday, March 14th, and transported him to Northern Ireland. The arrest stems from allegations of child grooming, sexual assault, rape, and possession of indecent images of children in Co Antrim between 2009 and 2012. He is still being held at this time. “As a Police Service, safeguarding children and locating potential offenders of these crimes remains a top priority,” said Detective Inspector Judith Hamill of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch. Those in Northern Ireland who seek to harm children in this manner should be concerned about the consequences of their actions.”