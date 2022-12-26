Monday, December 26, 2022
Detectives Are Re-appealing For Witnesses And Information After A Man Was Attacked At A Bus Stop
Detectives are re-appealing for witnesses and information after a man was attacked at a bus stop

The 22-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital following the assault which happened in Newcastle Street, Worksop, at around 6pm yesterday (Sunday 25 December 2022).

The full extent of his injuries is unknown at this time however his condition is currently described as stable.

Two men, aged 24 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to pursue numerous lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding this serious incident and we’re urging anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen what happened to please get in touch with us.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident as they could have vital information which could assist us with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 323 of 25 December 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

