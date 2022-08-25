Following a series of fires in Merton, detectives are releasing images of a man they want to speak with.

At around 12:30 p.m. on June 26, police and the London Fire Brigade received multiple calls to a fire in a field off Woodmansterne Road near the intersection with Lacrosse Way.

The fire was extinguished, but it did cause some property damage. As a precaution, some homes were evacuated.

The incident has been linked to a subsequent fire on July 19 at the same location.

There were no serious injuries reported. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The fires are thought to have been started on purpose.

A man with a knife was also seen acting suspiciously in the area, according to police.

Police have released images of a man they want to speak with.

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 101 and reference CAD 3210/26 Jun.

Alternatively, you can tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

