Detectives are releasing images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged rape in Stratford

Police were called to a property in Forest Gate, E15 at around 11pm on 12 December 2021, after a woman aged in her early 20s, reported a man had raped her.

A number of enquiries have been carried out and the victim is continuing to receive specialist support.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in order to progress their investigation.

Detective Inspector Jeremy McDermott, from the North East Command Unit, said:“This is a truly horrifying incident, which no person should ever be subject to.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries since the incident was reported and are now asking for members of the public to assist with our investigation.

“We would ask anyone who recognises the man in the photos to call us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”