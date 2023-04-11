Detectives are seeking information after a man was stabbed in Haydock

At around 3.20 pm on 10th April 2023, three friends were at the back of shops on King George V Playing Field when they were approached by a group of 14 and 15-year-old teenagers, one of whom pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the men

.The victim, who is in his twenties, sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds to his body.

An investigation is underway, and CCTV and forensic investigations are being conducted in the surrounding area.”Enquiries are in the early stages to establish what happened,” Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said:I would encourage anyone who was in the park at the time and saw or heard anything to come forward and speak with us. “I would ask people in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell, and dashcam to see if they have any footage that could help with the investigation.”Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 23000303785.