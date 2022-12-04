Sunday, December 4, 2022
Detectives Are Seeking The Public's Help After A Man Was Assaulted
Detectives are seeking the public’s help after a man was assaulted

@uknip247

Police were called to Common Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield, shortly before 12am on Sunday 20 November.

The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered minor head injuries and bruises.

Detective Constable Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re continuing to investigate this incident and carrying out CCTV inquiries but are hoping the public may be able to help.

“Thankfully the victim did not suffer any lasting physical injuries but as we continue to reiterate – acts of violence on our streets will never be tolerated.

“This is a busy road so I want to appeal to anyone in the area at the time or driving past to please get in touch if you saw anything and have any dashcam or mobile phone footage.

“Even the smallest bit of information could help us piece together exactly what happened.”

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 740 of 20 November 2022 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

