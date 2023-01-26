Thursday, January 26, 2023
Detectives are still looking into reports of gunshots being fired at a vehicle on Tuesday night in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards

“Nobody was hurt or harmed in the incident,” Detective Superintendent Till Sanderson said. “This remains a fast-moving investigation as we seek to further understand what happened and who was involved.”
A number of bullets were recovered from the scene today and confirmed to be blank rounds. “We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Sussex Police online, ring 101, or speak to one of our officers in the area,” said a police officer. In an emergency, always dial 999.” If you have any information about the incident, please contact Sussex Police and reference Operation Beaumont, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.”

