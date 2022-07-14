As part of the South Yorkshire Police-led investigation, eight warrants were served across Sheffield.

Two warrants were also executed in Derby and Liverpool, both times under the supervision of South Yorkshire Police officers and in collaboration with the respective forces. North Yorkshire Police also paid visits to two properties in Scarborough and York.

As of this writing, all suspects remain in police custody while investigations continue.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, specifically human trafficking of females for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution, and money laundering.

Another man, 66, was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, specifically human trafficking of females for sexual exploitation and control of prostitution.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, specifically human trafficking of females for sexual exploitation and prostitution control.

Another woman, 47, was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, specifically human trafficking of females for sexual exploitation and control of prostitution.

A third woman, 41, was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, specifically human trafficking of females for sexual exploitation and control of prostitution.

A third man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs of Class A and Class B with the intent to supply.

A fourth man, 35, was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs of Class A and Class B with the intent to supply.

Except for the 43-year-old woman from Derby, all of those arrested were from Sheffield.

“During today’s policing activity, a total of three women between the ages of 39 and 48 were identified as potential victims of modern slavery,” said Detective Inspector James Smith. They have received police assistance as well as the assistance of specialist partners and charities in South Yorkshire. We suspect that a number of women identified during our investigation were brought into the country solely for the purpose of exploitation, and it is now our absolute priority to ensure they are protected, removed from harm, and receive the specialist long-term support they require.”

The operation today centred on the suspected sexual exploitation of women. Modern slavery, on the other hand, comes in many forms; vulnerable people can be exploited sexually, criminally, through forced labour, or in domestic servitude.

“Tackling modern slavery is a priority for South Yorkshire Police, and we will use all of the means at our disposal to identify and apprehend those who seek to enslave others,” Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick said.

We will always work to pursue and disrupt the operations of individuals we suspect of being involved in this extremely serious and harmful type of crime. Such operations, like the one being carried out today, necessitate the assistance of numerous resources, including other police forces, law enforcement agencies, and charities. I’d like to thank the investigation team, as well as our police colleagues and partners, for their assistance with today’s activities and their assistance with this investigation.

“I would also encourage people to be socially and ethically aware of what is going on in their communities, and to be wary of modern slavery.” You are our eyes and ears, and you are best placed to spot those who may be trapped in an exploitative situation.”

If you have any information about today’s operation or are concerned about people being exploited in any way, please contact police via online, live chat, or phone number 101. Reports can also be made to the Modern Slavery Helpline, which can be reached at 08000 121 700. The incident number associated with today’s activity is 316 of July 13, 2022.